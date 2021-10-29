Najib Balala says state will transform Bomas of Kenya into world-class facility

Najib Balala

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala cuts a cake to mark the 50th anniversary of Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on October 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The government will transform Bomas of Kenya into a world-class facility to boost tourism and hospitality sectors, Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has announced.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.