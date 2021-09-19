UK red travel list decision excites tourism players

tourists

Tourists take a tour in a dhow at Lamarina Restaurant within Mtwapa creek in Kilifi County on November 10, 2017. Tourism players are optimistic that the numbers will be up this festive season.
 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Tourism Cabinet Secretary and industry players have lauded the United Kingdom for removing Kenya from the travel red list.

