Munya: Fertiliser prices can only drop in August

What you need to know:

  • Agriculture Cabinet Secretary says farmers will have to contend with the current prices.
  • Members of Parliament have called for an urgent short-term solution.

Farmers will have to wait until August for the prices of fertilisers to reduce as the government needs Sh31.8 billion to subsidise the cost.

