Wanji Ng’ang’a: Don’t be afraid to be different and non-traditional

Wanji Ng'ang'a

Wanji Ng'ang'a is the Regional Manager (East Africa) at Shell Foundation.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Amina Wako  &  Wanja Mbuthia

What you need to know:

  • I was raised by a family of very driven and studious women who ignited a fire in my belly to aspire to do more and be more.
  • I am a big believer in the transformational power of entrepreneurship, not just for the entrepreneurs but also for the community.

Wanji Ng'ang'a is the Regional Manager (East Africa) at Shell Foundation. The mother of one holds a degree in Finance from United States International University (USIU).

