Judy Kihumba: From househelp to top sign language interpreter

Judy Kihumba, a sign language interpreter. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako  &  Wanja Mbuthia

Judy Kihumba is a sign language interpreter and an advocate of maternal mental health and wellness of deaf nursing mums. She is also the founder of Talking Hands, Listening Eyes on PPD (THLEP), which focuses on walking the motherhood journey with deaf mums and breaking the silence on postpartum depression (PPD).

