Dr Rhoune Ochako: Failure is part of your journey to success

Rhoune Ochako

Dr Rhoune Ochako is the country director at Kantar Public.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Wanja Mbuthia  &  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • Networking has been important in creating linkages that enabled me to grow.
  • Also I identified people whose work inspired me, followed their work and all these helped shape my journey.

Dr Rhoune Ochako is the country director at Kantar Public, a marketing data, insights, and consultancy company. Her role covers operations across East and Southern Africa, where she handles both technical aspects of work and managing staff and consultants across the markets. The adventure lover shares her career path with the Sunday Nation.

