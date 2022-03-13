Claire Kinuthia: Blogging doctor keen to make sexual health services affordable

Claire Kinuthia

Dr Claire Gathoni Kinuthia.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Wanja Mbuthia

What you need to know:

  • It was during my internship that I discovered my passion for reproductive and sexual health.
  • I continue to endeavor to humanize doctors by openly sharing our challenges and successes.

Dr Claire Gathoni Kinuthia, 37, is a consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist with seven-year experience and has been a doctor for 12 years. She is in private practice at PrimeCare Health Services, Upperhill. Her interest is sexual health and she is working towards ensuring services are affordable. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.