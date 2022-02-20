Maureen Gacheru: I rose above low self-esteem to become counseling psychologist 

Maureen Gacheru

Maureen Gacheru an associate counseling psychologist.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Wanja Mbuthia

What you need to know:

  • The journey of learning how to practice the theories learnt in class has been an adventurous one.
  • I believe that everyone in my life has contributed to my career growth in one way or another.

Maureen Gacheru is an associate counseling psychologist by profession. She is also a consultant who provides screening and assessment for various mental health issues such as self-esteem, addiction, anxiety, suicidal ideation, loss and grief.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.