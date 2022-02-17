Muthoni Njakwe: To succeed in business, stay humble but hungry for knowledge, skills

Muthoni Njakwe

Muthoni Njakwe, the founder and CEO of Stedcomm.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Wanja Mbuthia

  • I've learnt that when you do things with your heart, it creates vibes that take it to the next level.
  • I'm constantly surrounding myself with great people who are more skilled and experienced.  

Muthoni Njakwe is the founder and CEO of Stedcomm, a digital marketing and advertising agency.

