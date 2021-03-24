Bharat Thakrar resigns as Scangroup CEO

Bharat Thakrar

Scangroup CEO Bharat Thakrar.

Photo credit: File

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

WPP-Scangroup chief executive Bharat Thakrar has resigned weeks after he was suspended from a company he founded, over allegations of gross misconduct.

