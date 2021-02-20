Is Scangroup honcho Thakrar on way out?

Bharat Thakrar scangroup

WPP Scangroup chief executive Bharat Thakrar. He has been suspended over alleged gross misconduct. 

Photo credit: File | Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

  • Mr Thakrar, regarded and celebrated for years as one of the country’s foremost public relations practitioners, did not respond to our calls and text messages for his side of the story.
  • Following the announcement of the suspension and the accompanying caution on trading on the firm’s shares, the stock price of WPP-Scangroup plummeted, by more than seven percentage points.

For decades, Bharat Thakrar hobnobbed with the country’s leading corporate bosses as he built his company, Scangroup that became East Africa’s largest integrated marketing communications firm after global communications firm WPP acquired the majority stake.

