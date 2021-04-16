KRA nets Sh21 billion from out-of-court tax battles

KRA Times Tower

Times Tower, the headquarters of the Kenya Revenue Authority, in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) netted Sh21 billion through the out-of-court resolution of tax claim disputes with firms between July last year and March.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. SpaceX to build craft for moon tours

  2. Teachers want Mwalimu Sacco bosses sacked

  3. CMA goes after 8 Imperial Bank directors in Sh2bn fraud

  4. Who will be new ports authority boss?

  5. Kenya hires US firm to boost global image

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.