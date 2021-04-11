Court orders Equity Bank to pay Sh234m tax claim

Equity Muindi Mbingu

Equity Bank's branch on Muindi Mbingu Street in Nairobi as pictured on November 11, 2020. 
 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Benson Wambugu

Nation Media Group

A High Court has ordered Equity Bank to pay the Kenya Revenue Authority Sh234 million after dismissing the lender’s appeal on the findings of the tax tribunal that monies written off as bad debts be treated as part of corporate tax.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Why Kenya can't do without new Eurobonds

  2. KRA risks losing Sh2.2bn in row with Pattni-linked firm

  3. Families suffer as NHIF delays compensation

  4. Equity Bank ordered to pay Sh234m tax claim

  5. PRIME How Kenya’s debt compares to other African nations

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.