KQ to resume Dubai flights on Monday amid stringent Covid-19 rules

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) will resume flights to Dubai on Monday following the lifting of a ban imposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December.

After the announcement on Thursday by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority that the ban on entry by passengers from12 African countries, including Kenya, had been lifted, KQ said it would resume daily flights to Dubai on January 31.

“Travellers will be free to rebook their flights with all penalties waived,” KQ said in a statement.

This will be two days after the Emirates airline resumes flights to Nairobi on Saturday, January 29.

Dubai officials lifted the ban after a similar move by Kenya, which waived a suspension on all inbound and transit passenger flights from the UAE on Monday.

Kenya had suspended the flights on January 10, in a retaliatory move against the UAE’s ban on flights from Kenya and 11 other African countries on December 20, citing fake Covid-19 tests.

On Thursday, Dubai officials also lifted the flight ban on Congo Brazzaville, DRC, Botswana, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Ghana, Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe, effective January 29 at 1.30pm.

But the resumption comes with stringent Covid-19 rules for passengers travelling to the Middle East country, including mandatory PCR tests.

“Travellers are expected to present a valid negative Covid-19 test based on a molecular diagnostic test, issued within 48 hours of sample collection, from an approved health service provider, using a QR code system,” KQ said.

“Additionally, passengers will undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai and self-quarantine until a negative test is released.