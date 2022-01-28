KQ to resume Dubai flights on Monday amid stringent Covid-19 rules

Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways planes at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The national carrier will resume flights to Dubai on January 31.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) will resume flights to Dubai on Monday following the lifting of a ban imposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December.

