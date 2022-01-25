Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka. The CEO and Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia had a rough time justifying the converting of Sh24.2 billion debt owed by Kenya Airways into equity,  when they appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Public Accounts.

| Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

MPs fume at Sh24bn KQ swap deal

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

The government is on the spot for converting the Sh24.2 billion debt owed by Kenya Airways into equity without the approval of Parliament.

