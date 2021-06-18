Public Investments Committee
Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Kenya Power hands MPs secret contracts with producers

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

As MPs investigate the high costs of electricity, distributor Kenya Power has yielded to pressure from lawmakers and provided them with copies of the contracts it has with 18 independent power producers.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. EABL announces higher alcohol prices

  2. PRIME Kenya Power hands MPs secret contracts with producers

  3. PRIME Investors lose billions in Cytonn ‘chama’ con

  4. Kenya raises Sh107 billion in oversubscribed Eurobond

  5. Atmaram shares tips on how to run a successful fashion venture

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.