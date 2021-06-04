Union leader blames understaffing, shoddy contract work for Kenya Power woes

Ernest Nadome

Ernest Nadome, national general secretary of the Kenya Electrical Trades and Allied Workers Union, during a press conference at Best Western Meridian Hotel in Nairobi on June 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Leonard Onyango

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Nadome said a recent report by the State Corporations Advisory Committee indicated that Kenya Power needs to hire another 4,000 workers if it wants to offer better services.

The head of a workers’ union has faulted Kenya Power’s top managers for frequent power outages and delays in connecting customers to electricity.

