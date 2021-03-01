Eggs and milk
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Trade ministry lists products that won’t be imported duty-free from UK

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu  &  Leopold Obi

Eggs, milk, and cereals are among agricultural products the United Kingdom will not ship into the country duty free in order to protect local farmers and agri-processors from unfair competition from cheap food imports.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Farmers sue to stop Kenya-UK trade deal

  2. PRIME Kenya lists goods that won’t be imported duty-free from UK

  3. PRIME How creditors will share out Sh1trn

  4. PRIME How Naivas won in scramble for Nakumatt’s prime assets

  5. Why you will pay more for beef

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.