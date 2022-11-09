Kenya Airways pilots call off strike

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association has called off their strike notice.

This follows an earlier ruling Tuesday by the Employment and Labour Relations Court which ordered the pilots to resume work.

In a statement Tuesday night, Kalpa withdrew their strike notice and urged their members to resume duty on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 6 am.

"Members are also urged to report to the Executive Council any incident of victimisation or disciplinary action that may be taken contrary to the court's orders," Kalpa said.

The pilots association said they regretted the disruption and inconvenience to KQ guests and urged their members to immediately restore normalcy to operations.

Kalpa launched the strike at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Saturday, defying a court order issued last week against the industrial action.

Labour Relations Court judge Anna Mwaure on Tuesday ordered "the Kenya Airways pilots to resume their duties as pilots by 6:00 am on November 9, 2022, unconditionally".

Kenya Airways later welcomed the court's decision.

"We thank the court for the expeditious ruling that now allows KQ to resume its normal operations. We commit to complying with the court's directions," said a statement by Allan Kilavuka, the Group Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Airways.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had also during the day also welcomed the court order.

He urged the airline not to victimise any pilot who took part in the strike.

"The past 4 days have been difficult for Kenya’s aviation industry due to the strike by the Kenya Airline Pilot Association (Kalpa). We convey our sincere apologies to travellers and cargo customers affected by the strike," he said in a statement to newsrooms.

"I also urge the management of Kenya Airways to obey the court order barring the victimisation of any of the pilots who participated in the strike," Mr Murkomen said.

He said a prolonged strike would have not only forced the closure of the airline which was losing over Sh300 million a day but also negatively impacted over 18,000 lives that depend on the airline.