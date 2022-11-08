Court orders striking KQ pilots back to work

A Nairobi court has ordered striking Kenya Airways pilots to return to work by Wednesday morning after the days-long walkout forced dozens of flight cancellations and left thousands of passengers stranded.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) launched the strike at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Saturday, defying a court order issued last week against the industrial action.

Labour Relations Court judge Anna Mwaure on Tuesday ordered "the Kenya Airways pilots to resume their duties as pilots by 6:00 am on November 9, 2022 unconditionally".

The walkout has exacerbated the woes facing the troubled national carrier, which has been running losses for years, despite the government pumping in millions of dollars to keep it afloat.

There was no immediate response from KALPA to the court order, which came as the airline announced that most of its flights had been cancelled due to the strike.

The carrier on Monday announced that it was ending its recognition of the union and withdrawing from their collective bargaining deal, accusing KALPA of "exposing the airline to irreparable damage".

The judge at the same time ordered the national carrier to allow the pilots perform their duties without harassment, intimidation or taking any disciplinary action against them pending determination of the suit.

Mwaure said the court would now consider the issue and ordered the airline's management to allow the pilots "to perform their duties without harassing them or intimidating them and especially by not taking any disciplinary action against any of them".

Kenya Airways welcomed the court's decision.

"We thank the court for the expeditious ruling that now allows KQ to resume its normal operations. We commit to complying with the court's directions," said a statement by Allan Kilavuka-Group Managing Director and CEO kenya Airways.

" We sincerely apologise to all our passengers and cargo customers for the inconvenience and disruption. We assure them that we will do everything possible to return to normalcy in the shortest time. We would also like to thank all our staff who have worked long hours and tirelessly to assist customers over the last four days," he added.

He said the path to recovery will be difficult and will require the airline to re-double its efforts to restructure, lower costs and increase staff productivity as well as recover the time, money and reputation lost.

The airline, which is part owned by the government as well as Air France-KLM, is one of the biggest in Africa, connecting multiple countries to Europe and Asia.

On Sunday, the airline said 56 flights had been cancelled due to the strike, disrupting 12,000 passengers' plans.

The protesting pilots, who make up 10 percent of the workforce, are pressing for the reinstatement of contributions to a provident fund and payment of all salaries stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic.