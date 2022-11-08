Transport CS Murkomen welcomes back to work order to striking KQ pilots

Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen has welcomed a court order to Kenya Airways striking pilots to resume work.

He urged the airline not to victimise any pilot who took part in the strike.

" The past 4 days have been difficult for Kenya’s aviation industry due to the strike by the Kenya Airline Pilot Association (Kalpa).

We convey our sincere apologies to travellers and cargo customers affected by the strike," he said in a statement to newsrooms.

He urged the pilots to obey the court order and resume their duties.

Also read: Court orders striking KQ pilots back to work

"I also urge the management of Kenya Airways to obey the court order barring the victimisation of any of the pilots who participated in the strike," Mr Murkomen said.

He said a prolonged strike would have not only forced the closure of the airline that was losing over Sh300 million a day, but also negatively impacted over 18,000 lives that depend on the airline.

" In the past 3 days, this strike has disrupted travel plans for over 12,000 customers across KQ network, forced the cancellation of over 300 flights and affected 3,500 other employees who were not part of it," Murkomen said adding that the national government is committed to the well-being of the

airline.