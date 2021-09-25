Kenya Airways flight hitch attracts German air force attention

A Kenya Airways plane

A Kenya Airways B787 Dreamliner. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

A flight incidents tracker reported that a Kenya Airways (KQ) aeroplane destined for the Netherlands had a malfunction while flying over Germany on Monday, prompting the country’s military to release two fighter jets to intervene.

