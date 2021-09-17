Planes bound for JKIA diverted to Mombasa due to bad weather
Some flights were on Friday morning diverted from JKIA to Mombasa International Airport due to bad weather in Nairobi.
Mombasa International Airport manager Peter Wafula said at least five aircraft were diverted before mid-morning.
Some of the planes that landed in Mombasa include Egypt Air from Dar es Salaam, Jambojet, two Kenya Airways flights from Accra and Lagos.
Mr Wafula said more flights will be diverted if the weather conditions in Nairobi persist.
He said a Jambojet airplane that left Mombasa for Nairobi had to turn back.