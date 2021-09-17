Planes bound for JKIA diverted to Mombasa due to bad weather

Mombasa airport

The main entrance to Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

Some flights were on Friday morning diverted from JKIA to Mombasa International Airport due to bad weather in Nairobi. 

