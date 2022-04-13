Kemsa goes for cameras to stem theft of supplies

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) plans to install a larger number of surveillance cameras at its main warehouse in Nairobi’s Embakasi area as it reviewed its operations to curb embarrassing theft of stocks.

The agency on Tuesday advertised a tender for the supply of nearly 100 high tech CCTV cameras, in a bid to improve security at its facilities in the wake of an incident where drugs, condoms and other products worth millions of shillings disappeared from the depot.

The tender is for the supply of three Dome CCTV cameras- the basic type of security camera meant for indoor installation. The authority specifies the dome cameras it wants as efficient H.265+ compression technology, with ability to focus on human and vehicle targets classification based on deep learning and with audio and alarm interface.

It also requires them to have DarkFighter technology, high resolution (4MP), clear imaging against strong backlight, among other specifications.

Kemsa also advertised for 95 bullet type CCTV cameras that on top of other qualities support environmental noise filtering, resistant to water, dust and vandalism and with ability to support six channels live view. This type of cameras are designed to capture visuals of a specific area, fixed to a specific place.

Kemsa's latest scandal

“Kemsa has set aside funds for use in the procurement of CCTV Cameras during the financial year 2021-2022. It is intended that part of the proceeds of the funds will be used to cover eligible payments under contracts for supply delivery, installation, commissioning and testing of CCTV Cameras,” the authority said in the tender document.

It announced that bids would be opened on April 27.

The advertisement comes barely a month after emergence of yet another scandal at the troubled agency, involving theft of 1.1 million condoms, 908,000 mosquito nets and tuberculosis drugs worth Sh11 million.