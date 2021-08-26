KCB completes acquisition of Rwanda’s BPR Bank

Kenya Commercial Bank

The move is part of an expansion plan that will see KCB gain a stronger footing in Rwanda and the East African region.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

KCB Bank has completed the acquisition of Rwanda’s second-largest lender, Banque Populaire du Rwanda (BPR).

