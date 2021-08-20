Equity Bank
Irony of rich banks in an ailing economy

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There is a growing gap between the real economy and the financial markets.
  • Billions of shillings in profits continue to flow into the pockets of shareholders as the rest of the economy dithers.

If you had Sh1,000 in August last year and used it to buy 30.3 Equity Bank shares, your stake in the lender would be worth Sh1,626 today — having grown 62.6 per cent.

