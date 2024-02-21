Kenya Power technicians

In darkness: Nightmare of getting connected to the power grid

Kenya Power technicians carry out repairs on a transformer on Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa on December 5, 2020. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mike Yambo  &  Brian Ambani

What you need to know:

  • According to information from Kenya Power, customers need to avail a copy of their national identity card, a copy of their PIN certificate, and a route sketch map leading to premises where supply is required.

  • Also required is a copy deed and land search documents for ownership of property, a duly filled supply contract form and wiring certificates.

