Narendra Raval
Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

How Kenya Power threw away chance to collect Sh200 million a month

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Narendra Raval says Kenya Power lost a chance to supply him with electricity for the next six decades, the lifetime of the clinker mine.
  • Over the past five years, the power firm has experienced a general decline in financial performance and currently depends on overdrafts to pay salaries. 


Steel billionaire Narendra Raval has revealed how Kenya Power gave him a Sh2.8 billion quote to connect electricity to one of his clinker factories in Emali.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.