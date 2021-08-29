Kenya Power Company employees
Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

How Kenyans are kept in the dark on bad electricity deals

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Power, lawmakers have said, is riddled with cartels that seem to control every aspect of the company’s operations.
  • It is these cartels that have been procuring some of the equipment that has been made constant supply of electricity impossible.


When Garissa Town MP Aden Duale on June 10 sought information from the chair of the Departmental Committee on Energy on information on the cost of power – especially what the independent power producers charge Kenya Power – he was taken in circles. And so was the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.