A village in Suna East still yearns for electricity

Mama Peres Bokello outside her house in Warisia village, Suna East sub-county. 

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Mama Perez Bokello’s home in Warisia village, Migori County, is not connected to the electrical grid, and this is a source of sheer desperation for her.

