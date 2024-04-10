Nancy Gathungu

Ifmis' big, fat, tamper-proof lie exposed

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The office of the US Trade Representative warned that IFMIS is vulnerable to manipulation.
  • This is even as the National Treasury maintains that the IFMIS system is “tamper-proof.”


