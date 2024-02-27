Bank of Baroda branch.

How bungling bank took Sh22m hit for illegal sale of a defaulter’s land

Bank of Baroda branch.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • High Court judge Alfred Mabeya ruled that the sale of the property to Tetezi House Limited was irregular and Mr Guinbhash Sing Rayat deserved to be paid damages.
  • Mr Rayat informed the court that he did a search and was informed that the property had been sold to the Tetezi House Limited.
  • Bank of Baroda opposed the case stating that the businessman obtained overdraft facilities for Sh17.7 million, which were secured by the property.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How bungling bank took Sh22m hit for illegal sale of a defaulter’s land

    Bank of Baroda branch.

  2. PREMIUM Sh180bn exports in limbo as buyers slide into recession

    Export

  3. PREMIUM Inside battle for control of Mombasa Port

    Grain Bulk Handlers Limited

  4. PREMIUM Telcos boon as State widens cashless payment scheme

    Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital

  5. PREMIUM A day in life of a student in a bandit zone

    Maralal town,