The sun finally sets on the iconic Hilton Hotel

When the sun went down yesterday to mark the end of the year 2022, it also marked the end of an era for the iconic Hilton Hotel in Nairobi.

The hotel, known for its imposing 17-storey circular tower, has been an iconic landmark in Nairobi for more than 53 years.

Being its last day of operation, the iconic hotel will this evening close its doors forever. And will remain so for as long as the building does not have a new occupant.

By Saturday noon, all the entrances had been locked with padlocks, and behind them are memories. It was here that the firebrand Jomo Kenyatta-era politician JM Kariuki walked in, on March 2, 1975, with a friend, a security chief, never to be seen alive again.

The Hilton hotel logos that have always been placed by the entrances and at strategic positions of the building had been pulled down.

No activity

Its busy entrances and exits yesterday witnessed little to no activity, with patrons replaced by hawk-eyed security personnel.

“No one is inside. No staff reported to work. It is just us guarding the premises,” a guard told Nation.Africa.

By Thursday, they had folded their welcome mat that is always at the entrance. A few renovations here and paintings there. The pantry was already empty. So were the guest rooms. The swimming pool was drained already and the kitchen had become so cold, a staffer told the Nation.

The Hilton, whose parent company is International Hotels Kenya, is partly owned by the government (40.57 per cent stake).

The management, by the time of going to press, was yet to respond to our queries on whether the building already has a new occupant.

Regardless of whatever entity takes over the building, on some level, this will always be Hilton for many city residents. It was a meeting point for some and a geographical reference point for others, and will likely remain so for years to come.

Hilton closed

But From this point on, new references will likely be punctuated with “since the Hilton closed”.

The Hilton Nairobi was a pioneer in the hospitality industry having set the standards for hospitality in the city. The hotel was the first hospitality company in Kenya to sponsor the renowned Safari Rally driver Patrick Njiru.