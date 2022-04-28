Hilton Hotel shuts Kenya operations after 53 years

Nairobi’s iconic Hilton Hotel will close its doors indefinitely in December and lay off an unspecified number of workers, underlining the troubles of hotels in the wake of Covid-19 travel slump.

The hotel, which is owned 40.57 percent by the government, has pointed to other factors beyond Covid-19 for the planned closure after more than 50 years of operation from its location at the heart of the central business district.

“Following extensive discussions with the hotel ownership, Hilton Nairobi will close its doors for the last time on 31st December 2022 and cease operations,” a Hilton spokesperson told the Business Daily in an interview.