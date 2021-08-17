Save prime hotels from ‘vultures’

Hilton Hotel in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

 Two major global hospitality brands, the InterContinental Hotel Group and the Hilton Group, plan to exit their investments in two of the oldest hotels in Nairobi, namely the Nairobi Hilton and Hotel InterContinental. Both are five-star hotels that have been operating since 1969.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.