Help! I make Sh70,000 but don’t know how to save

Broke man

A man examines an empty wallet. Savings like spending must become part of your normal habit.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  PATRICK WAMEYO

 Q: My name is Wilson Murimi. I make Sh50,000 a month on average in commissions from selling insurance every month. I also have a side hustle that gives me about Sh20,000 on a good month but this income is erratic. My monthly expenses add up to about Sh35,000 but I have other needs outside my family that consume the rest. I can hardly get to the next month before I become broke.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.