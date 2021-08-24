Mortgage
Shutterstock

Business

Prime

I spend everything I earn, is it wise to withdraw my pension to build a home?

By  PATRICK WAMEYO

Question: I am 37 years old. I am employed as a shopkeeper with a fixed basic salary of Sh10,000 per month. My employer provides me with free accommodation, valued at Sh3,000 and I have a daily meal allowance of Sh200.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.