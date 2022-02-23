Gen Africa to run Sh31bn pension for civil servants

Pension savings

Gen Africa has won a bid to manage the Sh31 billion pension scheme for civil servants.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Company survives decision by the Public Service Superannuation Scheme board to end its contract.
  • Firm to oversee the scheme after winning tight race that attracted 10 companies.

Kuramo Capital’s fund management arm Gen Africa has won a bid to manage the Sh31 billion pension scheme for civil servants that was rolled out in January 2021.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.