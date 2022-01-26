Civil servants read mischief in rent shocker

Civil servant houses

Civil servant houses in Kileleshwa, Nairobi. Civil servants living in government houses are set for tough times following a rare increase in their rents by 10 per cent from April.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • PS says allowances have been increased periodically but rentals have been the same since 2001.
  • Tenants want the rates reduced instead, say their houses are in deplorable conditions.

Civil servants living in government houses are set for tough times following a rare increase in their rents by 10 per cent from April.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.