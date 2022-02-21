Working from home

Civil servants gobbled Sh442m airtime working from home

By  Constant Munda

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The state spent Sh442 million on airtime in the 2020/2021 financial year to facilitate civil servants working from home because of Covid-19 restrictions on movement, a new report has shown.

