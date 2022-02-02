Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu. Her latest report on county governments (2019/20), exposes six counties as the worst performing in management of public resources, raising questions on at least Sh23 billion.

| File | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Audit flags Sh23bn expenditure in six counties

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Six counties have been flagged over high levels of mismanagement, lack of proper structures to encourage growth and failure to serve citizens despite holding billions on behalf of Kenyans.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.