No change in fuel prices for the next one month: Epra

Fuel station

The prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene will remain unchanged for the next one month up to May 14, Epra has announced.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene will remain unchanged for the next one month up to May 14 when next review is due, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra).

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. MPs call for taskforce to review tax systems

  2. Fuel prices remain unchanged, Epra says

  3. PRIME Teachers need Sh4 billion to revive their bank 

  4. More pain as petrol prices to hit historic high

  5. Kenya now regional top exporter of charcoal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.