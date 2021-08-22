Fifth vessel with Zanzibar bound cargo docks at Lamu port

MV Seago Piraeus from Oman docked at the Lamu port to discharge 100 containers destined to Zanzibar.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo

Lamu port has received its fifth container cargo ship since it begun its operations in May this year, as the government is set to dispatch a team next week to market the facility to the neighboring countries.

