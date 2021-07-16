Third ship docks at Lamu Port with cargo from Zanzibar

The MV AMU 1, which docked in Kililana, Lamu West, had sailed from Zanzibar. It had a consignment of 62 containers belonging to CMA CGM Shipping lines - 41 forty-footers and 21 twenty-footers containers.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group.

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Lamu Port on Thursday received the third vessel since it opened on May 20, signalling what officials say is a vote of confidence in the facility from the shipping industry.

