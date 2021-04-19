Why customers’ delight is as important as what they buy

Uber Eats boda-boda rider

An Uber Eats boda-boda rider after picking up food for delivery at Chicken Inn, Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi last month. Many restaurants have adopted dial for food deliveries as customers are no longer allowed to wine and dine within restaurants and fast food eateries.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Ritesh Barot

Business & Financial Analyst

What you need to know:

  • Customer experience has become very significant in recent times.
  • Why are companies focused on customer experience and what happens to those that disregard it?

Business leaders spent most of last year unraveling the repercussions of Covid-19 scourge.
Companies across all sectors almost immediately went for online sales and services while maintaining physical stores with downscaled operations.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Court quashes KRA’s withdrawal of Mombasa firms tax certificates

  2. Muhuri challenges exclusive use of M-Pesa at Likoni channel

  3. PRIME Here is Safaricom in 10 years from today

  4. How regulator crashed khat wine maker’s dream

  5. Customer's delight just as important as the product

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.