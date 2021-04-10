Businesses are about keeping score: We must know our revenues, costs

Boniface Karogo

Keilot Head of Marketing and Business development Boniface Karogo during the second edition of Nation Media Group’s SMEs expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on March 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • We must know how productive each employee is. We must report to our investors.
  • Be as generous as you can to your employees and to your customers, and resist the temptation to keep score obsessively.

Don’t keep score. That’s the advice Prof Scott Galloway gives people, often imparted on his podcasts. He refers to the habit of tallying that bedevils our closest relationships. Some of us mistake relationships to be merely a series of transactions. You were good to me, so I can return the favour. You were generous yesterday, so I can do the same today.

Related

More Opinion

  1. Sam Wambugu: To catch attention online, be witty and pithy

  2. Peter Kagwanja: A fragmented power elite ahead of polls bodes ill for Kenya’s stability

  3. Gerry Loughran: Britain records sharp rise in alcohol deaths due to lockdown

  4. Sunny Bindra: Businesses are about keeping score, we must know our revenues, costs

  5. Gitau Warigi: UK unilateralism is what angered Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.