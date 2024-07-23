Firm rides the clean energy space

Access to safe and affordable cooking energy remains a big challenge in most developing countries, including Kenya.

This is because most of the readily available sources of energy are a major contributor to respiratory diseases.

With increased research, sustainable solutions are coming up thanks to individuals and organisations.

One of them is Awuor Dorothy Otieno, who has been contributing to safe and affordable cooking through her company, since 2016.

After completing her course in Business Administration in 1990, Ms Otieno engaged in several businesses, including agribusiness.

Besides running her business ventures, her favourite space has always been the kitchen.

This was until her son asked her to consider clean energy for her kitchen in 2014.

Dorothy Otieno, founder of Nyalore Impact Limited, displays some of the safe cookstoves manufactured by her company. Photo credit: Pool

“My son then introduced me to alternative clean cooking biomass fuel from recycled waste, and a desire to promote sustainable living and a commitment to solving crucial concerns that many households face daily,” says Ms Otieno.

Motivated to make a difference, she began researching clean cooking technology and its potential to impact lives.

“I met like-minded people and organisations, obtaining useful insights and establishing a network of support. The turning point came when I attended the Clean Cooking Alliance Forum, where I was fascinated by the innovative ideas and collaborative effort to promote clean cooking worldwide."

In 2016, she started her firm, Nyalore Impact Limited, to provide affordable, environmentally friendly cooking solutions.

The decision to manufacture improved cook stoves was motivated by a deep concern for the health, economic, and environmental difficulties that many Kenyan communities face.

“In 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, I saw firsthand the negative impacts of traditional cooking methods, I started production of ICS to improve cooking in households, but today I clean up cooking by providing energy-efficient cooking appliances such as electric pressure cookers, which contribute to reduced deforestation, clean air quality in the households, and reduce serious health problems, especially among women and children, "she says.

The adventure began with significant research and development to build products that were both efficient and inexpensive for low-income households.

In 2021, she introduced her first line of energy-efficient electric pressure cookers (EPCs), which gained popularity due to its significantly reduced cooking time and energy consumption.

Building on the success, she decided to introduce Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) cooking solutions, broadening the reach by making modern cooking equipment available to more households.

Over the years, she has worked relentlessly to bring solutions to low-income families, ensuring they have access to safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly cooking options.

“My path has been tough but extremely rewarding, as I have witnessed the good impact of our products on our customers' health, environment, and lives,” she adds.

Some of her innovations include the Energy-Efficient Electric Pressure Cookers (EPCs).

“Compared to traditional methods, these devices considerably cut cooking time and energy consumption, making them a great alternative for households wishing to save money on energy while also reducing indoor air pollution,” she says.

Induction Stoves is also an innovation that provides a clean and efficient cooking technology that removes the need for biomass fuels, resulting in less deforestation and carbon emissions.

Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) Cooking Solutions, is an innovation that seeks to provide metered cooking appliances that allow consumers to pay for their energy usage in manageable installments, making contemporary cooking technology available to low-income households.

She recalls while kicking off, her early consumers were predominantly low-income households in Kenya's rural areas, where there is low access to clean and efficient cooking solutions.

“We collaborated with local community groups and development organizations to identify areas that would most benefit from our energy-efficient electric pressure cookers (EPC),” she says.

She notes that initially, the market comprised a few hundred households in specific experimental zones before the establishment of the value and benefits of our products via word-of-mouth and community engagement, resulting in a steady growth in demand.

“Currently, our market has grown tremendously. We presently serve thousands of households in Kenya. In addition to EPCs, we will soon offer induction stoves and Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) cooking solutions,” adds Ms Otieno.

In addition to individual households, the company serves small enterprises, and community kitchens, all of whom benefit from the efficiency and cost savings given by our modern cooking solutions.

She notes that when she initially started in the clean cooking business, it was a mix of enthusiasm and problems.

“The initial experience was eye-opening as I learned about the tremendous influence of traditional cooking methods on health, the environment, and the financial pressures encountered by low-income households,” she adds.

One of the most noticeable problems was generating knowledge about the advantages of current cooking methods.

“Many households were still using traditional biomass stoves and were unaware of the new cooking technologies. Educating people about the health and economic benefits of energy-efficient cook stoves requires continuous effort and creative approaches,” she adds.

One of the challenges she encountered was logistics, as she distributed the products in remote and underdeveloped communities.

“Navigating tough terrains and developing a dependable supply network is necessary to ensure that our products reach people in most need. Developing ties with local groups and community leaders is critical in overcoming these logistical challenges. On the plus side, the feedback from early adopters has been extremely promising,” adds Ms Otieno.

“The prices for energy-efficient modern cooking products vary depending on the kind and characteristics of the product. The biomass cookstoves average between Sh 2,500 and Sh 4,000. Technology, endurance, and added features such as metering and PAYGO options all influence the pricing,” she says.

Ms Otieno notes that starting a business, particularly in a hard industry like clean cooking, necessitates perseverance and endurance. Overcoming hurdles and remaining dedicated to your objective are critical for long-term success.

Her dream is to continuously enhance and reinvent our product offerings to ensure that they suit our customers' changing needs, which includes incorporating new technologies such as the Internet of Things( IoT) for better monitoring and performance.