Kenya advances clean energy with special billing system

Kenya recently took a significant step towards a cleaner energy future with the announcement of net metering rules. This policy change aims to boost the use of renewable energy in households by facilitating net metering. This system is particularly relevant as Kenya and many other nations strive to meet ambitious renewable energy targets. Following COP28's pledge to triple renewable energy generation by 2030, exploring solutions like net metering is crucial for achieving these goals.

Net metering is a billing mechanism that empowers consumers who generate their electricity from renewable sources, like solar panels, to participate actively in the energy grid. A net meter tracks the flow of electricity to and from your property. During periods of high solar production, when your panels generate more electricity than you consume, the excess power flows back into the grid. The net meter then credits your account for this 'exported' electricity.

Conversely, when your solar generation falls short of your needs, you draw electricity from the grid. At the end of the billing cycle, you're only charged for the net amount of electricity you've used from the grid minus the credits you've earned for feeding power back into the system.

Net metering offers a win-win situation for consumers and the environment. It accelerates the transition towards a clean energy economy by providing financial incentives for homeowners and businesses to invest in renewable energy technologies.

A recent study by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found that net metering programmes in the United States have been associated with a significant increase in solar power capacity. This growth has resulted in increased solar energy generation, leading to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The benefits of net metering extend beyond environmental advantages. Solar power acts as a diversifying force within the electricity grid, reducing dependence on traditional, often peak power plants. This can contribute to lower electricity costs. The growing solar industry also creates new installation, maintenance and manufacturing jobs, boosting the local economy.

However, net metering has its drawbacks. The system can lead to cost shifting, where non-solar customers subsidise the costs of those who have invested in solar panels. This occurs because net metering programmes typically require utilities to credit solar customers for the full retail rate of the electricity they generate, even though the utility may be able to purchase electricity from wholesale markets at a lower rate.

It can also reduce utility revenue, which may hinder grid maintenance and upgrades investments. Finally, the upfront costs associated with installing solar panels can create a barrier to entry for low-income households, potentially exacerbating existing inequities in the electricity sector.

It is therefore crucial to design net metering programmes that address these potential shortcomings. For example, implementing tiered crediting systems, where the rate at which solar customers are compensated for their excess electricity varies depending on the time of day, can help to mitigate cost-shifting concerns.

Exploring financial assistance programmes for low-income households can ensure equitable access to net metering benefits.