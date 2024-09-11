Brewing change: business banks on specialty teas

Kenya, renowned as a global leader in tea production, exerts a significant influence through its vast export activities and deeply rooted domestic tea culture.

As the country modernises and urbanises, there’s a burgeoning interest in health-focused and specialty teas, reflecting an evolving tea culture that honours both tradition and innovation. This vibrant shift highlights Kenya’s unique position as both a steward of timeless tea traditions and a frontrunner in global tea excellence.

In this rich tapestry of tea tradition and modernity, Sheena Patel’s venture, Stir Me, is doing its bit to transform how Kenyans experience their beloved brew. Sheena’s connection to tea is more than a passion, it's a mission to celebrate and elevate the rich flavours of her homeland.

Stir Me Tea founder and director Sheena Patel at her business premises in Kenafric Business Park, Nairobi on August 31, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

By fusing her graphic design background with her deep appreciation for tea, she has created Stir Me, a brand dedicated to reviving the authentic taste of Kenyan tea.

"Growing up among the lush tea fields of Mt. Kenya, my childhood was deeply immersed in the tranquillity and richness of tea culture. The serene surroundings and access to premium export-grade tea created a backdrop for some of my fondest memories. I often spent my evenings experimenting with various tea infusions in my kitchen, transforming these moments into treasured experiences shared with family and friends," she reflects.

Sheena’s passion for tea is a great one. At one point, her consumption exceeded 13 cups a day, a habit she eventually moderated as she recognised the importance of balance. This deep-seated love for tea, combined with her design background, eventually led to the creation of Stir Me Tea—a brand born out of a fusion of her two passions.

She notes that her academic background in Graphic Design equipped her with the skills to address a noticeable gap in the Kenyan tea market.

“While working in design and print through my company, Brand Discovery Ltd where I focused on design and print for corporate brands and NGOs, I observed that tea packaging in Kenya was often monotonous and lacked the sophistication needed to enhance local tea products. This observation, combined with the declining demand for print services due to the digital shift, led me to reconsider my career direction," she explains.

Sheena founded Brand Discovery in 2014, her focus on design and print, however, from 2016 to 2017, the rapid transition to digital platforms made it increasingly challenging to sustain the business. A two-month break for reflection and clarity prompted her to pivot from print to tea, a decision influenced by her Indian heritage, love for Ayurveda, and creative vision.

Stir Me Tea was officially launched in 2017, during Kenya's election season—a challenging time for introducing a new brand.

Despite the unfavourable timing, the market gap was clear. Supermarkets were dominated by tea brands with similar packaging, predominantly yellow and green boxes, and lacked artisanal loose-leaf options.

“Our pop-up market tastings revealed that consumers were pleasantly surprised by the distinct flavours of local teas, highlighting a significant opportunity for differentiation,” Sheena notes, adding that from the beginning, her vision for Stir Me was to achieve global recognition for Kenyan tea by offering something truly unique.

“I aimed to create a brand that not only distinguished itself through its product offerings but also excelled in its packaging and presentation,” Sheena explains.

"We believe that true gracefulness equates to elegance, and what is timeless becomes indispensable," she adds.

The creation of her brand of teas begins with sourcing high-quality raw materials. The company procures its tea from local factories with which they maintain long-standing relationships. Their dried herbs and fruits are sourced from a women-owned drying facility in Kenya. Packaging involves a combination of in-house production and external printing services.

The blends are carefully crafted based on established recipes and then packaged. The company offers pure cotton teabags—an eco-friendly option of stitched teabags, filling them with loose-leaf tea, and sealing them in individual envelopes. This particular range is specially curated for the hospitality sector.

The business distinguishes itself in the Kenyan market with a selection of unique specialty varieties, each meticulously crafted to offer distinctive flavours and experiences.

Stir Me Tea loose leaf premium blend products at the firm's premises in Nairobi on August 31, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The range of options, which starts from Sh300 and varies depending on the infusion, size, and packaging, includes stand out selections like Purple Tea, a tea native to Kenya celebrated for its high antioxidant content and various health benefits, typically enjoyed without milk.

Purple Exotic is another stand out, blending purple tea with lemongrass, coconut, and star anise to deliver a distinctive flavour that can be enjoyed either hot or iced. Additionally, Zafrani Chai and Persian Chai add an international touch to the range.

Currently, the brand offers over 40 blends, although not all are available for retail; many are specifically tailored for the hospitality sector.

Sheena explains that their product development starts with exceptional design and inventive infusions, with new blends launched during key occasions such as Diwali and Christmas.

The production facility, based in Baba Dogo, Ruaraka, serves as the hub for blending and packing. The success of the business hinges on the contributions of its dedicated team of 20 members.

“Sourcing raw materials poses significant challenges, especially regarding quality and sustainability. We address these challenges through stringent testing and by partnering with dependable suppliers. Our packaging is designed with sustainability in mind and is frequently repurposed by customers for various uses,” she says.

Sheena acknowledges their notable achievement was securing a GBP 100,000 grant from the Kenya Catalytic Jobs Fund (KCJF), which facilitated the scaling up of their operations. Additionally, they are honoured to be finalists in the All African Business Leaders Awards for the African Agro Business of the Year.

“While we do not view other tea brands as direct competitors, our specialisation in white-labelling services for corporate brands and the hospitality sector sets us apart. The demand for specialty teas has been growing globally, with consumers increasingly seeking health benefits from teas like green and white varieties,” she says, adding that the business aligns with this trend by offering unique blends and introducing tea cocktails and mocktails, which have gained popularity in markets like Qatar.

“One of the key lessons learned in the specialty tea market is the importance of catering to consumer preferences and recognising that each market has distinct tastes. While staying abreast of industry trends is essential, we adopt only those that align with our values and maintain our quality standards,” she explains.

Looking ahead, the business aspires to become a global ambassador for premium Kenyan tea. Expanding into international markets presents challenges, including establishing a global presence for Kenyan tea and securing the necessary financial investment for marketing. In the face of these hurdles, Sheena says they are exploring various strategies to drive international growth.