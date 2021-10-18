Pineapples
Del Monte wants Sh37 million from Kenya Railways for spoilt pineapples

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Thika-based multinational has since February, 2020 had a contract with Kenya Railways for the transport of fruits meant for export to Mombasa.
  • Del Monte’s suit has now revealed that freight services were also affected, and that goods worth millions were destroyed by the train derailment.

Fruit processing multinational Del Monte wants Kenya Railways to pay it $338,915 (Sh37.6 million) as compensation for a consignment of pineapples damaged following a train accident inside Dandora Railway Station last year. 

